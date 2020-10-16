Elche will travel to the Basque Country on Sunday to take on Alaves at the Estadio Mendizorroza, with three points at stake in La Liga.

Both sides find themselves in precarious positions on the table, with Alaves currently sitting in 17th spot with four points, one point above the relegation places, while Elche are one spot higher on the standings with the same number of points.

The home side come into this game on the back of a goalless friendly draw with Osasuna, the same scoreline that their next opponents posted with Huesca in the league.

Alaves vs Elche Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between Alaves and Elche, and the visitors have the superior historical record with four wins, 10 goals scored and six conceded.

Alaves, on the other hand, have two wins to their name. Three previous games between the two rivals have ended in a stalemate.

Alaves form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Elche form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Alaves vs Elche Team News

Alaves

The hosts do not have any certain injury absentees for the game, although Victor Laguardia (ankle) is a doubt for the match with Elche.

Ruben Duarte is also suspended, having picked up a red card in the game with Athletic Bilbao.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Victor Laguardia

Suspension: Ruuben Duarte

Elche

The visitors have defender Josema ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Lucas Boye (ankle) and Miguel Angel Cifuentes (muscle) are doubts for the clash with Deportivo Alaves.

There are no suspension worries for manager Jorge Almiron.

Injuries: Josema

Doubtful: Lucas Boye, Miguel Angel Cifuentes

Suspensions: None

📰 𝗥𝗗𝗣 | Jorge Almirón



💬 “Siempre es importante ir sumando para generar confianza”#MuchoElche 💚 — Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) October 16, 2020

Alaves vs Elche Predicted XI

Alaves Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fernando Pacheco; Florian Lejuene, Rodrigo Ely, Ximo Navarro; Manu Garcia, Pere Pons, Rodrigo Battaglia Tomas Pina, Edgar Mendez; Deyverson, Joselu

Elche Predicted XI(5-4-1): Edgar Badia; Fidel Chaves, Cifu, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Miguel Angel; Tete Morente, Omenuke Mfulu, Raul Guti, Jose Fernandez; Pere Milla

Alaves vs Elche Prediction

Given the similar standing between the two sides on the table, they appear to be fairly evenly-matched.

Newly-promoted Elche have been tipped to struggle this season and their inconsistent start suggests that this will be the case.

While the visitors might have what it takes to pull off an away upset, Alaves will ultimately put their superior experience to the fore and earn a narrow victory.

Prediction: Alaves 1-0 Elche