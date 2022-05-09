Alaves vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2022

Last-placed Deportivo Alaves welcome Espanyol to the Mendizorrotza Stadium in La Liga action on Wednesday.

The hosts have a slight chance of survival this season as they find themselves six points from safety with just three games left to play. After an impressive 2-1 win over Villarreal in April, they fell to a 4-0 loss at Celta Vigo last time around.

Espanyol are in for yet another mid-table finish this season and are winless in their last four league outings. Their run of back-to-back defeats came to an end last time around as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna.

Alaves vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 meetings between the two sides across all competitions with their first-recorded meeting dating back to 1930. Espanyol enjoy a 15-12 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

While the visitors have three wins in their last four meetings against the hosts, they last secured a win at Wednesday's venue in 2016.

Alaves are one of the two sides without a goal from counter-attacks this season, while the visiting side have scored just one on the counter-attack.

The home side have won the most aerial duels per game in La Liga (23.5) this season while only Real Madrid (10.6) have won fewer aerial duels than the visiting side in the league per game (11.9).

The hosts have secured back-to-back wins in their last two home games while Espanyol are winless in their away games in 2022.

The last 13 meetings between the rivals have produced fewer than three goals apiece.

Alaves vs Espanyol Prediction

The hosts have been inconsistent throughout the season and have two wins and losses apiece in their last four league outings. They have fared well in home fixtures though and have three wins in their last five La Liga games on home turf.

Espanyol have struggled in their away games this season and have just one win to their name away from home. They have been without a win in their last four league outings and their struggles are expected to continue here.

Alaves have seen a resurgence in form in their recent games, after picking up just one win between November and April, and should be able to pull through with a narrow win here.

Prediction: Alaves 2-1 Espanyol

Alaves vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alaves.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Alaves to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

