Alaves vs Granada Prediction and Betting tips | 19th March 2022

Deportivo Alaves will entertain Granada at the Mendizorroza in La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league games and remain in the relegation zone. Even if they manage a win over their southern rivals, they are unlikely to move out of the drop zone.

Granada, meanwhile, were beaten 0-1 by Elche in their previous outing as they remain without a league win in 2022. It was their seventh loss in eight games, and they are just a point above the relegation zone.

Alaves vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 11 times across competitions. Granada lead 6-3 in wins, while two games have ended in draws.

In the seven meetings between the two teams in La Liga since the 2016-17 campaign Granada have won five times, while two matches have gone the hosts' way.

Alaves have the poorest pass accuracy in the Spanish top-flight, completing 70.4% of their passes this season.

Alaves have also won the most aerial duels in the league (23.1 per game); on the flip side, they rank third-bottom in tackles in the competition.

Alaves have lost more games in La Liga (16) than any other team this season, while only Sevilla (11) and Cadiz (12) have played more draws than Granada (13) this season.

Alaves vs Granada Prediction

Alaves and Granada have both been in poor form recently. The hosts have just one win since November, while Granada are winless in 2022.

The Babazorros have failed to score in three of their last four games and have the worst attacking record in the league (21 goals). Granada have scored in just two of their last seven games and might struggle to find the back of the net here.

The two teams are struggling to maintain their top-flight status this season. So when they lock horns on Saturday, they'll likely play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Alaves 1-1 Granada.

Alaves vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw (Alaves have just one league win since November, while Granada are winless in 2022).

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards (Alaves have the third-best disciplinary record with 58 yellow cards, while Granada have accrued 74 so far).

