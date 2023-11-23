Alaves vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24th 2023

Round 14 of the Spanish La Liga gets underway when Alaves and Granada lock horns at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday.

Paco Lopez’s men are yet to taste victory away from home in the league this season and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Alaves were sent crashing back to earth in their last outing before the international break as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Barcelona at the Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Prior to that, Luis Garcia’s men hammered Deportivo Murcia 10-0 in the Copa del Rey on November 2, three days before claiming a 2-1 win over Almeria in the league.

With 12 points from 13 matches, Alaves are currently 15th in the La Liga standings, level on points with Villarreal and Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Granada failed to find their feet in the league as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Getafe last time out.

Lopez’s men have now failed to win their last 10 La Liga matches, claiming four draws and losing six since scraping a 3-2 victory over Mallorca back in August.

With seven points from 13 matches, Granada are currently 19th in the league table, just four points above rock-bottom Almeria.

Alaves vs Granada Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Granada boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Alaves have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Granada are without an away win in the La Liga this season, losing four and picking up one draw in their five games on the road so far.

The Babazorros are winless in eight of their last nine La Liga matches, losing five and picking up three draws since the first week in September.

Alaves vs Granada Prediction

Despite the defeat, Alaves will take pride in their performance against Barcelona last time out and will look to build on it. The Babazorros’ home advantage gives them a slight edge and we fancy them seeing off a Granada side who currently hold the division’s third-worst point tally on the road.

Prediction: Alaves 2-1 Granada

Alaves vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alaves to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last six encounters)