Alaves vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Alaves will go toe-to-toe with Granada at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Sunday in La Liga 2020-21 action.

Alaves come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win at Elche, which helped them move four points clear of the relegation zone. They have 35 points from 36 games, and a win on Sunday will virtually ensure they play in the Spanish top-flight next season.

Granada were battered 4-1 by title chasing Real Madrid in their most recent league game. However, that result has not moved them out of the top half of the table, as they are positioned in the tenth spot thanks to 45 points from 36 matches.

Alaves vs Granada Head-to-Head

The two teams have only played five games between them so far. Alaves have a solitary win, while Granada have ruled the roost with wins in the other four fixtures.

Alaves and Granada last played at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes back in September 2020, in a game in which the hosts prevailed with a scoreline of 2-1.

Roberto Soldado's opener was canceled out by Joselu's goal, but Darwin Machis restored Granada's advantage with a 79th minute strike, which ended up being the winner.

Alaves form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-W

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-W-L

Alaves vs Granada Team News

Alaves

Rodrigo Ely has been ruled out of the clash following a cruciate ligament rupture. Inigo Cordoba (knee), Javier Lopez (hamstring) and Burgui (discomfort) are all ruled out as well.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely, Inigo Cordoba, Javier Lopez, Burgui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada

Luis Milla, Carlos Neva and Jesus Vallejo are all out with muscle injuries. Neyder Lozano and Kenedy have been sidelined with head and ankle problems while Victor Diaz is ruled out due to contracting COVID-19.

Roberto Soldado will not be able to feature as he is serving a red card suspension.

Injured: Luis Milla, Carlos Neva, Neyder Lozano, Kenedy, Jesus Vallejo, Victor Diaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Roberto Soldado

Alaves vs Granada Predicted XIs

Alaves Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Pacheco; Martin Aguirregabiria, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Pere Pons, Tomas Pina, Manu Garcia; Edgar Mendez, Joselu, Luis Rioja

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Dimitri Foulqueir, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Quini; Yan Eteki, Maxime Gonalons; Antonio Puertas, Fede Vico, Darwin Machis; Jorge Molina

Alaves vs Granada Prediction

Granada have put in subpar performances lately, and it is safe to say that manager Diego Martinez will expect a strong performance from his team on Sunday.

However, Alaves will look to play it safe considering their precarious position in the table, which might lead to a draw between the two Spanish sides.

Prediction: Alaves 1-1 Granada