Alaves vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2022

Alaves and Levante will go head-to-head at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in round 20 of La Liga 2 on Monday (December 12).

The visitors are on a run of 11 outings without defeat and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Alaves failed to return to winning ways on Wednesday, as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Tenerife. That followed a 3-1 defeat against Granada on December 2, which snapped their nine-game unbeaten run.

With 34 points from 19 games, Alaves are third in the standings, one point off leaders Las Palmas.

Meanwhile, Levante were involved in a share of the spoils for the third time in four games, as they played out a goalless draw against Ponferradina.

They're now unbeaten in 11 games across competitions since a 1-0 loss against Racing Santander on October 9. Levante are fifth in the standings, picking up 32 points from 19 games.

Alaves vs Levante Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from 16 meetings, Alaves boast a superior record in this fixture.

Levante have managed just two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Alaves are unbeaten in their last six home games against Levante, claiming four wins and two draws since September 2008.

Levante head into Monday unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, picking up seven wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss to Racing Santander in October.

Alaves are one of four teams unbeaten at home in the league this season, winning six of their nine outings.

Alaves vs Levante Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, an action-packed contest with plenty of goal-mouth action could ensue. While Alaves have suffered a slump in recent weeks, they should make use of their home advantage to force a share of the spoils against a Levante side firing on all cylinders.

Prediction: Alaves 1-1 Levante

Alaves vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corners in six of their last eight encounters.)

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes