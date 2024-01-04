Alaves vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Alaves and Real Betis renew acquaintances in the Copa del Rey when they go head-to-head at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Saturday.

Both sides played out a 1-1 draw when they faced off in the Liga Liga back in October and will head into the weekend looking to get one over the other.

Alaves were denied a dream start to the new year as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad on Tuesday after giving up their lead in the 91st minute.

Luis Garcia’s men have now gone four consecutive games without a win, losing three and picking up one draw since a 1-0 victory over Terrassa FC in the Copa del Rey on December 6.

Having seen off Deportivo Murcia and Terrassa in the first two rounds of the Copa del Rey, Alaves will look to take the positives from Tuesday’s draw and continue their fine cup run.

Elsewhere, Real Betis failed to arrest their slump in form as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo in their first outing of 2024.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have now gone five consecutive matches without a win across all competitions — losing twice and claiming two draws — a run which has seen them drop to seventh place in the La Liga table.

Real Betis now turn their attention to the Copa del Rey, where they steamrolled Hernan Cortes 12-1 in the first round before seeing off Villanovense 2-1 on December 6.

Alaves vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Real Betis boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Alaves have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last five games against Garcia’s men, picking up four wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in July 2020.

Alaves are currently on a four-game winless run, losing three and picking up one draw since December’s 1-0 victory over Terrassa.

Betis have won just one of their last six away matches across all competitions while losing twice and picking up three draws since November.

Alaves vs Real Betis Prediction

Alaves and Real Betis have both struggled for results in recent weeks and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Pellegrini’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them seeing off the hosts once again.

Prediction: Alaves 1-2 Real Betis

Alaves vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: First to score - Real Betis (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Betis’ last seven games)