Alaves vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Alaves are set to play Real Betis at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Monday in La Liga.

Alaves come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Marcelino's Athletic Bilbao in the league. A first-half goal from former Atletico Madrid forward and Spain international Raul Garcia ensured victory for Athletic Bilbao.

Real Betis, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Unai Emery's Villarreal in their most recent league game. A brace from former Bournemouth winger and Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma sealed the deal for Villarreal.

Alaves vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Real Betis have won five games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in La Liga, with Real Betis beating Alaves 3-2. A second-half brace from striker Borja Iglesias and a goal from veteran winger Joaquin secured the win for Real Betis. First-half goals from former Newcastle United striker Joselu and winger Edgar Mendez proved to be a mere consolation for Alaves.

Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-L-L

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-D-W

Alaves vs Real Betis Team News

Alaves

Alaves could be without midfielder Pere Pons, winger Edgar Mendez and French centre-back Florian Lejeune. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Javier Calleja is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Florian Lejeune, Edgar Mendez, Pere Pons

Suspended: None

Real Betis

Meanwhile, Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini will be unable to call upon the services of Senegal international Youssouf Sabaly, while there are doubts over the availability of Mexican winger Diego Lainez, centre-back Victor Ruiz and midfielder Sergio Canales.

Injured: Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: Diego Lainez, Sergio Canales, Victor Ruiz

Suspended: None

Alaves vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Alaves Predicted XI (5-4-1): Fernando Pacheco, Martin Aguirregabiria, Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Matt Miazga, Ruben Duarte, Miguel de la Fuente, Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum, Facundo Pellistri, John Guidetti

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva, Hector Bellerin, German Pezzella, Marc Bartra, Juan Miranda, William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez, Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Diego Lainez, Borja Iglesias

Squawka Football @Squawka Nabil Fekir has created more chances than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season. ✨ Nabil Fekir has created more chances than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season. ✨ https://t.co/CdKuQI9NqW

Alaves vs Real Betis Prediction

Alaves are currently 19th in the league table, and have lost four of their last five league games. There is still a long way to go, but Alaves will have to start producing results soon if they are to remain the top-flight.

Real Betis, on the other hand, have assembled an interesting squad. The acquisition of right-back Hector Bellerin on loan from Arsenal highlights their ambitions, while the fact that they have managed to keep hold of French forward Nabil Fekir is a positive sign.

Real Betis should be able to triumph.

Prediction: Alaves 0-2 Real Betis

