Alaves vs Real Zaragoza Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4, 2022

Alaves and Real Zaragoza will go head-to-head at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in round 15 of the La Liga 2 on Friday (November 4).

The hosts are on a five-game unbeaten run and will head into the weekend looking to move atop the league standings.

Alaves failed to move to the top of the league table, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Racing Santander. They are unbeaten in five games on the spin since a 3-0 loss against Burgos on October 8.

With 27 points from 14 games, Alaves are second in the standings, level on points with first-placed Burgos.

Meanwhile, Zaragoza continue to struggle, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against FC Andorra in their last outing. While they will look to return to winning ways, they have lost three of their last four away games, scoring twice and conceding four.

With 16 points from 14 games, Zaragoza are 14th in the standings, level on points with 15th-placed Ponferradina.

Alaves vs Real Zaragoza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 22 meetings, Zaragoza hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Alaves have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

The spoils have been shared in their last three meetings since October 2015, where Zaragoza won 1-0 at home.

Alaves head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five games, picking up two wins and three draws.

Zaragoza have just one win in their last four away games, losing three.

Alaves vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Alaves have enjoyed a fine campaign, finding themselves in the upper echelons of the standings. They are on a fine run of form and should see off a Zaragoza side who have lost three of their last four away games.

Prediction: Alaves 1-0 Real Zaragoza

Alaves vs Real Zaragoza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alaves

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in Zaragoza’s last seven outings.)

