Alaves vs Santander Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

Alaves will welcome Racing Santander to the Estadio de Mendizorroza in the Segunda Division on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts were relegated from La Liga last season after six campaigns in the Spanish top flight. After 23 games in the Segunda Division, the hosts want to return to the Primera Division in no time, winning ten games.

Babazorros are fifth with 37 points, six points adrift of the automatic promotion spots. They're in the playoffs but are aiming for a top-two finish. Overcoming Santander won't be a cakewalk for Alaves, as most of their previous clashes have ended in stalemates.

The visitors won the Primera Federación – third tier - last season to earn a promotion to the Segunda Division. Racing have won six of their 23 games, which leaves them in 18th spot on 25 points, just above the relegation zone. coach Jose Alberto says “we are here to stay and not dropping”.

Los racinguistas have won twice in their last five games and twice in their last five away matches. They made headlines two weeks ago when they held second-placed Las Palmas to a 1-1 draw in an away fixture. Santander will hope to produce a telling performance at Mendizorroza - a familiar ground.

Alaves vs Santander Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Alaves have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five clashes with Santander.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home clashes with Santander.

Alaves have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games at home.

Santander have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games on the road.

Alaves have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Santander have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Form Guide: Alaves – L-L-W-W-W; Santander – W-D-L-W-L.

Alaves vs Santander Prediction

Miguel de la Fuente (4 goals), Luis Rioja (3) and Xeber Alkain are the top performers for the hosts.

Jorge Pombo and Iñigo Vicente have scored three times each for the visitors but are under pressure to deliver more. Racing should pose a challenge for Alaves, but the hosts boast players capable of making a difference.

Prediction: Alaves 3-1 Santander

Alaves vs Santander Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Alaves

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Alaves to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Santander to score - Yes

