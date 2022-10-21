Alaves vs Sporting Gijon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2022

Alaves host Sporting Gijon at the Mendizorroza in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, looking to keep up with leaders Las Palmas.

El Glorioso are second in the division with 22 points from 11 games, two behind the Canary Islands outfit.

Their nine-game unbeaten run since the start of the campaign ended following a 3-0 defeat of Burgos earlier this month.

However, Javier Calleja's side have recovered since then, collecting four points from their next two games.

Their last outing ended with a 1-0 defeat of Andorra on the road, with Luis Rioja scoring the only goal of the game in the 75th minute.

Sporting Gijon are down in seventh place with 18 points from 11 games and just three defeats from their opening 11 games.

Following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Granada last weekend, the Asturias outfit recovered to beat Eibar 2-0 at home on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from Pedro Diaz and Cristo Gonzalez.

Alaves vs Sporting Gijon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 previous clashes between the sides, and the spoils are equally shared with six wins each.

Sporting Gijon last beat Alaves in April 2015, since which Alaves have beaten them thrice in five outings.

This will be their first encounter since the 2018-19 season, when Alaves secured a 4-0 victory in Gijon followed by a 0-0 draw at the Mendizorroza.

After keeping a clean sheet in their last two outings, Alaves could see three shutouts in a row in the league since April 2018 in La Liga.

Sporting Gijon have conceded 14 goals so far - more than any side currently residing inside the league's top 10 standings, however, with 16 scored, they are the team with most goals in the league's top 10 standings along with Cartagena.

Alaves vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

Alaves have done well in their bid for an immediate return to La Liga so far and have the quality to give Sporting Gijon a serious run for their money.

The side from Asturias are not pushovers themselves and have ridden on the back of their attacking vanguard.

It will be a close encounter which might as well end in a draw.

Prediction: Alaves 1-1 Sporting Gijon

Alaves vs Sporting Gijon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

