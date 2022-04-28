Alaves vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th April 2022

Fresh off a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, Villarreal will take a trip to the Mendizorroza Stadium to face Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts, who are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table, will look to pick up successive home wins for the second time this season as they make a late push from the relegation zone.

Alaves suffered another blow to their survival hopes, as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Mallorca last Tuesday. That followed a 1-0 victory over ten-man Rayo Vallecano on April 16 that saw their eight-game winless run come to an end.

With 25 points from 33 games, Alaves are rock-bottom in the La Liga standings, level on points with 19th-placed Levante.

Meanwhile, Villarreal were at the receiving end of a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday.

Unai Emery’s side now turn their attention to La Liga, where they are seventh in the standings, picking up 52 points from 33 games. Villarreal have won their last two league outings and are unbeaten in three games since a 2-0 loss to Levante on April 2.

Alaves vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Alaves boast a slightly superior record in this fixture, claiming ten wins from the last 20 meetings between the two teams.

Villarreal have picked up one fewer win than Alaves in this period, while the spoils have been shared on just one occasion.

Alaves have won just one of their last ten games across competitions, claiming two draws and losing seven games.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last three league outings, claiming seven points from a possible nine.

However, they have lost three of their last four games on the road, conceding five goals and scoring just one.

Alaves vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal will look to restore some pride following their humbling UEFA Champions League defeat at Liverpool. Emery’s men should return to winning ways as they take on a floundering Alaves side.

Prediction: Alaves 1-2 Villarreal.

Alaves vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last eight meetings since 2017).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in their last ten meetings).

