Albacete Balompie vs Real Zaragoza Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6, 2022 

Albacete Balompie will host Real Zaragoza at the Carlos Belmonte on Tuesday (December 6) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled for form in the league recently. Albacete were beaten 4-2 by Mirandes in their last game, squandering an early lead and were three goals down before Higinio Marin reduced arrears. Albacete have picked up 25 points from 18 games this season and are 11th in the Segunda Division standings.

Zaragoza, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their opponents, as they find themselves in the bottom half of the standings. They, however, returned to winning ways with a 2-1 comeback home win over Ibiza, thanks to second-half goals from Jair Amador and Sergio Lillo.

The visitors are 15th in the standings with 21 points from 18 games.

Albacete Balompie vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Albacete and Zaragoza. The hosts have won seven games, while Zaragoza have won once. There have been seven draws between them.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games across competitions.

Only two of Albacete's five league defeats this season have come at home.

Five of Zaragoza's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

The visitors have scored at least once in their last three games across competitions after not scorinb in four of their five games before that.

Albacete Balompie vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Albacete have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last seven in the league. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games.

Zaragoza, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten run but have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They are winless in their last three away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Albacete Balompie 1-0 Real Zaragoza

Albacete Balompie vs Real Zaragoza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Albacete

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five matchups between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

