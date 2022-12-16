Albacete vs Ibiza Prediction and Betting Tips | December 18, 2022 

Albacete will welcome Ibiza to the Estadio Carlos Belmonte on matchday 21 in the Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday (December 18).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 victory at Las Palmas last weekend. Manuel Fuster put them ahead in the 14th minute before Pejino equalised for the hosts seven minutes into the second half. Maikel fluffed his lines from the spot with six minutes to go, but Higinio Marin was on hand to score the winner on the rebound.

Ibiza, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Malaga in a bottom-of-the-table clash at home last weekend. Pablo Chavarria broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 31st minute, but Cristian Herrera's 71st-minute strike forced a share of the spoils.

The stalemate left L'Eivissa rooted to the bottom of the standings on 16 points, five points from safety. Albacete, meanwhile. are eighth with 29 points garnered from 20 games.

Albacete vs Ibiza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second meeting between the two teams. Their sole clash came in a Copa del Rey in January 2020, where Ibiza progressed with a 5-4 win on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Albacete have lost just one of their last seven home games, drawing four and winning two.

Ibiza have lost five of their last seven away games across competitions, Their sole win in this period came after extra time against Palencia in the Copa del Rey.

Eight of Ibiza's last ten games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Ibiza have the worst away record in the league, garnering just four points from nine games.

Albacete vs Ibiza Prediction

Albacete have re-established themselves in the second division this term following their relegation to the third tier last season. Queso Mecanico are on course for promotion, with just three points separating them from the top six.

Ibiza, meanwhile, have struggled this season and are in serious danger of being relegated.

A major cause for concern has been their record on the road, so Albacete could compound their misery with a routine win.

Prediction: Albacete 2-0 Ibiza

Albacete vs Ibiza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Albacete to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

