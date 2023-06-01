Albacete vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

Albacete host Levante at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte on Saturday for the first leg of their semi-final promotion playoffs in the Segunda Division.

With 67 points from 42 games, the Clockwork Cheese finished sixth in the regular league season, losing only nine times.

Having been promoted from the third division last year, Rubén Albés' side are aiming for back-to-back promotions, which would be quite incredible for a club of their stature.

Albacete, who haven't played in La Liga since 2005, finished their regular league season with seven games unbeaten and will be looking to channel that momentum in the playoffs to seal a fairytale top-flight return.

Levante saw their five-year run in La Liga end last year but are looking to make an immediate return to the top tier. The Frogs finished third in the league and missed out on a direct promotion only on goal difference.

With 72 points, they were tied with Las Palmas, but the island outfit had a superior goal difference to their Valencian rivals, thus trumping them for second place.

Albacete vs Levante Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 20 clashes between the sides, a staggering 13 have ended in draws. Albacete have beaten Levante four times while losing on three occasions.

The six encounters between the sides have produced only two wins, with one for each side - Levante beat Albacete in November 2022 while Albacete got the better of Levante in August 2014 (2-0).

Levante conceded only 30 times in the regular season, lower than every team in the division besides Las Palmas (29).

Albacete were the most prolific side in the Segunda Division with 58 goals. Levante scored only 46.

Levante were beaten the joint-least number of times in the league with six, level with Las Palmas.

Albacete vs Levante Prediction

Albacete finished their campaign strongly, going unbeaten in their last seven games and come into the fixture beaming with confidence. Levante themselves looked strong towards the end of their season and certainly won't go down without a fight.

This fixture has produced more draws than wins, and given the form of each team, we could see another stalemate with all to play for in the return leg next week.

Prediction: Albacete 1-1 Levante

Albacete vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

