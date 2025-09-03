Albacete vs Mirandes Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Albacete will host Mirandes at the Carlos Belmonte on Friday in the fourth round of the 2025-26 Segunda Division campaign. Both sides will go into this game hoping to get a result after what has been a relatively slow start to the season for the two teams.

Queso Mecánico have had a frustrating start to the season after dropping points in each of their three opening games, leaving the side with only one point from an obtainable nine.

Friday's hosts dropped points in the 10th minute of extra time in their 4-4 draw against Almeria on the opening weekend, conceded in the 77th and 83rd minute of their 3-2 loss against Real Racing Club the following weekend, before losing 2-1 to Cadiz last time out via a 93rd-minute winner from Iuri Tabatadze.

Mirandes picked up their first points of the season on Sunday by defeating 10-man Granada 2-1 after 1-0 losses to Huesca and Cadiz in previous games. The visitors finished the last regular season two points shy of direct promotion before losing the second leg of the playoffs finals to Real Oviedo and will be hoping to put together a similarly impressive campaign this season.

Albacete vs Mirandes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 14 previous occasions going into Friday’s game. Albacete have won four of those games, five ended in draws, while Mirandes have won the remaining five.

Both teams are evenly matched across their most recent meetings, with two wins each and a draw in the last five editions of this fixture.

Albacete have scored a decent seven goals across the last five episodes of this fixture, but have also conceded nine in that period.

No team in the Spanish second division has conceded more goals in the opening three games of this season than Friday's hosts (9).

Albacete vs Mirandes Prediction

The sides are closely matched, but Queso Mecánico will hope to receive a slight edge from their home advantage. The hosts will, however, need to improve on their poor defensive record to get a result.

Los Rojillos are considerable underdogs heading into the weekend clash, but should be able to pick up a point against a floundering Albacete side.

Prediction: Albacete 1-1 Mirandes

Albacete vs Mirandes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors’ last seven games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five games)

