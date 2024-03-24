Albacete vs Racing Ferrol Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2024

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in round 32 of the Spanish Segunda Division as Albacete play host to Racing Ferrol on Monday.

The hosts are currently in the relegation zone, two points away from safety, while Cristobal Parralo’s men sit just two points adrift of the promotion playoff places.

Albacete were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero last Sunday.

Ruben Albes’ side have now lost their last three games on the bounce, conceding seven goals and scoring four since holding out for a 1-1 draw at Amorebieta back in February.

With just 11 games to go before the season draws to a close, this dire run of results has seen Albacete plunged into the relegation zone, having picked up 31 points from 31 matches so far.

Racing Ferrol, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last weekend when they edged out Real Valladolid 2-0 at the Estadio A Malata.

Prior to that, Parralo’s men were on a six-game winless run, losing three and claiming three draws since the start of February.

With 47 points from 31 matches, Racing Ferrol are currently 10th in the Segunda Division table, two points behind sixth-placed Burgos in the final promotion playoff spot.

Albacete vs Racing Ferrol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Racing Ferrol boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Albacete have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Racing Ferrol are currently on a run of three consecutive away defeats, conceding six goals and scoring once since the start of February.

Albacete have failed to win their last four matches, losing three and claiming one draw since February’s 2-0 victory over Racing Santander.

Albacete vs Racing Ferrol Prediction

Given the stakes of the game, we expect Albacete and Racing Ferrol to go all out in search of all three points. However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Albacete 1-1 Racing Ferrol

Albacete vs Racing Ferrol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Albacete’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in five of the hosts’ last six outings)