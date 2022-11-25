Albacete vs Racing Santander Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26, 2022 

Albacete will welcome Racing Santander to Estadio Carlos Belmonte in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday (November 26).

Ricard Sanchez and Bryan Zaragoza also scored before a late Antonio Cristian own goal saw Girona claim a comfortable win. Alvaro Perez also received his marching orders for the visitors.

Santander, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Burgos CF. Curro scored the winner midway through the second half, while Sekou Gassama missed a first-half penalty for the hosts.

The loss saw Los racinguistas drop to 15th in the standings, having garnered 18 points from 16 games. Albacete are 12th with 22 points.

Albacete vs Racing Santander Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have been evenly split across their last 18 games, with six wins for either team and as many draws.

Their most recent meeting in June 2020 saw Albacete claim a 2-1 away win e-route to Santander's relegation.

Both teams have drawn four of their last six games in regulation time.

Five of Albacete's last six home games have produced two or fewer goals.

Three of the last four head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Albacete vs Racing Santander Prediction

Racing have been relatively consistent since gaining an instant return to the second division. The Cantabria outfit have shown a penchant for draws, drawing four straight games before alternating between a win and a loss.

Just four points separate Racing from their Albacete, while two points separates them from the relegation zone.

The game is likely to be played at a slow tempo with neither team likely to commit too many men forward. The spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Albacete 1-1 Racing Santander

Albacete vs Racing Santander Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corners

