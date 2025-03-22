Albania vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

Albania will host Andorra at the Arena Kombëtare on Monday in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will be hoping to get their first win of the qualifiers against arguably the weakest side in the group.

Kuqezinjtë were defeated 2-0 by England at Wembley on Friday, meaning they have now won only two of their last 10 games and are sat at the bottom of the group after the opening round. The hosts are yet to make a World Cup finals appearance, missing out on playoffs qualification spots in the last two editions of the qualifiers and will be looking to take that extra step this time around.

Andorra also suffered an unsurprising 1-0 defeat to Latvia in their opening game of the qualifiers on Friday and will be hopeful of getting something from this weekend's game. The visitors’ only win in 24 games since September 2022 came in a friendly against San Marino, making them one of the weakest sides in their group that features Monday's hosts, England, Latvia and Serbia.

Albania vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have only met seven times going into Thursday's game. Albania have won five of those games, one ended in a draw while Andorra have only one win.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in November 2021 which Kuqezinjtë won 1-0 via a second-half spot kick from Endri Cekici to register a fifth straight unbeaten outing in this fixture.

The Tricolours are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Albania are currently ranked 65th on the FIFA World Rankings while Andorra are ranked 171st.

Albania vs Andorra Prediction

Albania are heavy favorites going into Monday's clash and will only need to overcome their recent poor form to get all three points. The hosts will also receive a huge boost from their home advantage.

Andorra can only hope to force a draw against a much better side but will need to end their abysmal goal-scoring form to get anything out of this game.

Prediction: Albania 2-0 Andorra

Albania vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Albania to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (12 of the visitors’ last 13 games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their seven matchups)

