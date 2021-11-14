Albania vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Albania and Andorra will trade tackles at the Air Albania Stadium in a dead-rubber 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 5-0 away drubbling at the hands of England. Harry Kane was the star of the show with a hat-trick and assist in the rout.

Andorra fell to a 4-1 defeat to Poland on home turf. Robert Lewandowski's brace guided the Poles to victory over their 10-man hosts.

Albania's defeat to England, coupled with Poland's victory, saw them eliminated from the qualifiers. The Red and Blacks have garnered 15 points from nine matches to sit in third place while Andorra are in fifth place on six points.

Albania vs Andorra Head-to-Head

Albania have won four of their six games against Andorra, drawing one. Monday's visitors were victorious on one occasion.

The first leg meeting between the sides saw Ermir Lenjani's first-half goal help Albania secure a 1-0 away victory in March.

The home side have lost consecutive games which derailed their hopes of qualifying for a maiden FIFA World Cup. Andorra have won one and lost four of their last five games.

Albania form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Andorra form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Albania vs Andorra Team News

Albania

Frederic Veseli and Berat Djimsiti were both ruled out of the squad with injuries. Keidi Bare and Marash Kumbulla suffered injuries in the defeat to England while Klaus Gjasula, Sokol Cikalleshi and Ardian Ismajli have all been suspended.

Injuries: Frederic Veseli, Keidi Bare, Marash Kumbulla, Berat Djimsiti

Suspension: Klaus Gjasula, Sokol Cikalleshi, Ardian Ismajli

Andorra

Ricard Fernandez received a red card one minute into the game against Poland which has ruled him out of the last game of the qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Ricard Fernandez

Albania vs Andorra Predicted XI

Albania predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Etrit Berisha (GK); Kastriot Dermaku, Albi Doka, Frederic Veseli; Elseid Hysaj, Qazim Laci, Endri Cekiki, Lorenc Trashi; Nedim Bajrami; Myrto Uzuni, Armando Broja

Andorra predicted XI (4-5-1): Josep Gomes (GK); Jordi Rubio, Emili Garcia, Max Llovera, Marc Garcia; Alex Martinez, Marc Pujol, Marc Rebes, Sergio Moreno, Joan Cervos; Cucu

Albania vs Andorra Prediction

Despite their heavy defeat to England, Albania's relative success in these qualifiers was based on a sturdy defense that gave little away.

The home side will be looking to restore their battered reputation from the defeat to England and they will also have their sights set on securing third spot in Group I. Andorra are likely to try and absorb the home side's pressure but we are backing Albania to secure a comfortable victory.

Predicton: Albania 2-0 Andorra

Edited by Peter P