Albania vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022 

Albania will host Armenia at the Air Albania Stadium in a friendly on Saturday (November 19) ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The hosts have had mixed results in their quest for World Cup. Albania were on the cusp of clinching a playoff spot before losing two of their last three games to finish in third place.

They endured a more difficult run in the UEFA Nations League, going winless in four games. Albania lost 3-1 to Italy in a friendly earlier this week and will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Armenia, meanwhile, will also miss the World Cup finals in Qatar later this month after a largely underwhelming qualification campaign, where they won just 12 points from an maximum of 30. They faced Kosovo in a friendly on Wednesday, playing out a 2-2 draw, via goals from Zhirayr Shagoyan and Kamo Hovhannisyan.

Saturday's game will mark Armenia's final game of 2022, so they will look to close out the year on a positive note.

Albania vs Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Albania and Armenia. The hosts have won three of those games, while the visitors have won once. There has been one draw between the two teams.

Albania have won their last three games in this fixture. The visitors have scored just twice in five games against Albanian.

Albania are winless at home this season, with their last home victory coming back in November last year, when they beat Andorra 1-0.

The Mountaineers have scored at least once in all but one of their last four games after failing to score in three of their four games before that.

The Eagles are without a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Albania vs Armenia Prediction

Albania are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last ten games across competitions. They are without a win in their last six at home and could struggle again.

Armenia, meanwhile, are on a six-game winless streak, with five of those games ending in defeat. They last won a game on the road in March 2021 and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Albania 2-1 Armenia

Albania vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Albania

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in all but one of Albania's last five games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes