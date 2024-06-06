Albania vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2024

Albania and Azerbaijan return to action on Friday when they go head-to-head in a friendly at the Haladás Stadion. This will be the first meeting between the sides since 2011 when Arif Asadov’s men picked up a 1-0 friendly victory.

Albania returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Liechtenstein 3-0 at the Haladás Stadion on Monday.

Prior to that, Sylvinho’s side were on a four-match winless run in all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since November 2023.

Albania will look to keep the juggernaut rolling this weekend as they continue their preparations for the upcoming European Championship, where they have been drawn in Group B alongside Italy, Croatia and Spain.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, were last in action on March 25 when they played out a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium.

Asadov’s men have now gone unbeaten in three of their last four matches in all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw since November.

Azerbaijan will need to show their mettle on Friday as they take on an opposing nation who are unbeaten in three of their last four encounters since February 2020.

Albania vs Azerbaijan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last four meetings between the sides, Albania hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Azerbaijan have managed just one win in that time, which came in November 2021, when they edged out Sylvinho’s men 1-0 in a friendly, while the spoils have been shared once.

Albania are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and three draws since June 2023.

Azerbaijan have won all but one of their most recent five friendlies, with March’s 1-1 draw against Bulgaria being the only exception.

Albania vs Azerbaijan Prediction

Looking at past meetings between Albania and Azerbaijan, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Haladás Stadion on Friday. We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Albania 1-1 Azerbaijan

Albania vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Albania’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been been less than 11 corner kicks in Albania’s last nine outings)