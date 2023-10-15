Albania vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023 

Albania host Bulgaria at the Arena Kombetare in their capital of Tirana on Tuesday (October 17) for a friendly, looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

The Eagles are coming off a comprehensive 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday. Jasir Asani opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Taulant Seferi's second-half brace put the game beyond doubt.

With four wins and a draw from six games, Albania are atop Group E with 13 points, four ahead of second-placed Poland. A win against Moldova in their next game will seal their place in next year's Germany finals, which would mark their second appearance in the continental competition.

Head coach Sylvinho may opt to rest some of his key players here as it's only a friendly, but the sensational Asani might keep his place. In six appearances for Albania, the 28-year-old has scored thrice. In goal, Brentford's Thomas Strakosha could replace the veteran Etrit Berisha.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria have endured a torrid year, going winless in seven games, losing five.

In the qualifiers, the Lions are winless in six outings. With just two points, Bulgaria are at the bottom of Group G, and their hopes of qualifying directly are over. Bulgaria can still go through the playoffs at best, but on current form, that seems difficult, with only two games remaining.

Albania vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the two neighbours, with Albania winning twice and losing five times

Albania's last win over Bulgaria came in June 1950, a 2-1 friendly win; Bulgaria have been unbeaten against them in seven clashes since then.

Their last two clashes have ended in draws: 0-0 and 1-1 in UEFA Euro 2008 qualifiers.

The two teams are meeting for the first time since October 2007.

Albania vs Bulgaria Prediction

The two teams have had contrasting form this year. While the Lions will be confident of their chances, given their superior head-to-head record in the fixture, Albania should prevail, given their confidence and excellent run this year.

Prediction: Albania 2-1 Bulgaria

Albania vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Albania

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes