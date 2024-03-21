Albania vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Chile begin their preparation for the upcoming Copa America when they take on Albania in a friendly at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Friday.

Sylvinho’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions and will also be looking to gather some momentum ahead of Euro 2024 in June.

Albania brought their European Championship qualifiers to an end last time out when they were held to a goalless draw by Faroe Islands at the Air Albania Stadium.

Despite failing to win their final two qualifying matches, Sylvinho’s side finished at the top of Group E after picking up 15 points from eight matches.

Albania, who are currently 64th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, take on Chile on Friday, before wrapping up their friendly schedule with a mouth-watering tie against France on March 25.

On the other hand, Chile failed to find their feet in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Ecuador last time out.

Ricardo Gareca’s men have now gone three consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw since October’s 2-0 victory over Peru.

While Chile will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, they have struggled to get going on the road, where they are without a win in 10 consecutive games.

Albania vs Chile Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Albania and Chile, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Chile have won just one of their last seven matches across all competitions while losing three and claiming three draws since June 2023.

Albania are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss to Poland in March 20203.

Chile have failed to win their last 10 away matches in all competitions, losing eight and claiming two draws since a 3-2 victory over Bolivia in February 2022.

Albania vs Chile Prediction

Albania and Chile will both be looking to return to winning ways and we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Albania 2-2 Chile

Albania vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: First to score - Albania (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Albania’s last six games)