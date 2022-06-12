Albania vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Albania will entertain Estonia at the Air Albania Stadium in an international-friendly fixture on Monday.

This will be the last game of the June international break for both sides, so they'll be looking to sign off on a winning note for the 2021-22 campaign.

Albania were in action in the UEFA Nations League against Israel on Friday and suffered a 2-1 defeat as a second-half brace from Manor Solomon helped Israel to their first win in the continental competition.

Estonia faced San Marino in a Nations League fixture on Friday, recording a 2-1 win, bouncing back from a 5-0 defeat against Argentina in a friendly game last Sunday. Lionel Messi scored all five goals in that fixture.

Albania vs Estonia Head-to-Head

The two Eastern European rivals have locked horns in three international friendlies thus far. The hosts are undefeated against their northern rivals, with two games ending in draws and Albania securing one win.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2009 when the game ended in a goalless draw.

Albania form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Estonia form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Albania vs Estonia Team News

Albania

Ray Manaj was not in the squad for Shqiponjat this month and his involvement in the game remains doubtful. Armando Broja returned to the squad after recovering from COVID-19 and scored the only goal against Israel.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Odise Roshi, Ray Manaj

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Estonia

Rauno Alike pulled out of the squad in May and was replaced by Mark Anders Lepik. Ryan Lindsay withdrew from the squad last week with a medical issue and will play no part in the fixture.

Sinisärgid will also be unable to call upon the services of Karl Hein, who picked up a knee injury on Thursday.

Injured: Karl Hein

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Rauno Alike, Ryan Lindsay

Albania vs Estonia Predicted XIs

Albania (3-5-2): Etrit Berisha (GK); Marash Kumbulla, Berat Djimsiti, Ardian Ismajli; Elseid Hysaj, Amir Abrashi, Klaus Gjasula, Kristjan Asllani, Ivan Balliu; Taulant Seferi, Armando Broja

Estonia (3-5-2): Matvei Igonen (GK); Joonas Tamm, Märten Kuusk, Karol Mets; Sergei Zenjov, Vladislav Kreida, Mattias Käit, Konstantin Vassiljev, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy; Henri Anier, Erik Sorga

Albania vs Estonia Prediction

Albania found the back of the net in both of their Nations League games, so the odds of them scoring a goal here look good. While Estonia were hammered 5-0 by Argentina in a friendly game last week, they have done well against European opponents in the Nations League, scoring four goals in two games and conceding just once.

Though Albania are undefeated in this fixture, given Estonia's current form, they are in a good position to secure their first win against the Balkan hosts.

Prediction: Albania 1-2 Estonia

