Albania vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023

Albania will host the Faroe Islands at Air Albania on Monday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have performed well in their qualification campaign and will play in the group stages of the Euros next year. They played out a 1-1 draw against Moldova in their last group game, with Sokol Cikalleshi opening the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half with his first international goal in over two years before their opponents scored a consolation goal three minutes from time.

Albania sit atop the Group E standings with 14 points from seven games. They will be looking to close out the international break on a high in front of their home fans.

The Faroe Islands, meanwhile, have perhaps expectedly performed woefully in the continental qualifiers so far.

They were beaten 1-0 by the Czech Republic last time out in the qualifiers, falling to a spot kick 15 minutes from normal time and were rather fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin.

Albania vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark just the second meeting between Albania and Faroe Islands.

The hosts picked up a 3-1 win in the previous meeting between the two nations, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 17 games across all competitions, a run dating back to March last year.

Albania are the highest-scoring side in Group E so far with a goal tally of 12.

Shqiponjat were ranked 59th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 76 places above their midweek opponents.

Albania vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Albania are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, picking up five wins and two draws in that period. They have won their last five home games and will be looking to extend that streak on Monday.

The Faroe Islands, on the other hand, are on a wretched eight-game losing streak and are without a win in their last 11 games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting forms should see the home team win this one.

Prediction: Albania 2-0 Faroe Islands

Albania vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Albania to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last eight matches)