Albania vs Georgia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Albania host Georgia at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana on Tuesday for an international friendly.

The Eagles were beaten 2-1 by Spain earlier this week despite an encouraging performance, resulting in a third defeat in their last four games.

Granada forward Myrto Uzuni scored in the 85th minute to cancel out Ferran Torres' opener for La Roja, which appeared to have secured a draw.

However, Dani Olmo came off the bench to restore their lead in the dying seconds of normal time, condemning the visitors to a defeat.

Georgia, meanwhile, continued their winning run with a 1-0 defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina, courtesy of a second-half strike from Budu Zivzivadze.

It was their fourth consecutive win after losing five in a row last year, indicating the side is currently on an upward spiral.

Albania vs Georgia Head-To-Head

Georgia have an excellent record in the fixture with seven wins from 13 clashes against the Eagles, losing just thrice, the last of which came in a World Cup qualifier in 2005.

This will be their first encounter since November 2015 when the sides played out a 2-2 draw in a friendly.

Albania Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Georgia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Albania vs Georgia Team News

Albania

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is looking to come into the starting XI over Etrit Berisha, while Sokol Cikalleshi is one goal away from becoming Albania's joint third-highest scorer of all-time.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FSHF @FSHForg



fshf.org/sq/post-spanja… 🗣 Reja u shpreh i keqardhur për rezultatin, por theksoi se skuadra ka bërë progres dhe lojtarët treguan karakter dhe shpirt luftarak në fushën e lojës. 🗣 Reja u shpreh i keqardhur për rezultatin, por theksoi se skuadra ka bërë progres dhe lojtarët treguan karakter dhe shpirt luftarak në fushën e lojës. fshf.org/sq/post-spanja…

Georgia

South Korea-based Valeri Qazaishvili may return to Georgia's starting XI after being an unused substitute in their Bosnia win.

Budu Zivzivadze scored his first international goal in that match, his ninth for Georgia.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Albania vs Georgia Predicted XI

Albania (5-3-2): Thomas Strakosha; Iván Balliu, Ardian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla, Berat Djimsiti, Elseid Hysaj; Keidi Bare, Klaus Gjasula, Qazim Laçi; Sokol Cikalleshi, Rey Manaj.

Georgia (4-4-2): Giorgi Loria; Otar Kakabadze, Lasha Dvali, Guram Kashia, Guram Giorbelidze; Zuriko Davitashvili, Nika Kvekveskiri, Giorgi Aburjania, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Budu Zivzivadze, Saba Lobzhanidze.

Albania vs Georgia Prediction

Georgia are on a terrific run of form right now and boast a great record against their Balkan rivals.

Given the quality of the home side, they could manage to score a goal but we expect the visitors to eventually prevail regardless.

Prediction: Albania 1-2 Georgia

