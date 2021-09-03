Albania vs Hungary prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Albania welcome Hungary to the Arena Kombetare on Sunday for a Group I 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Both sides were left mauled in midweek's clash and will be looking to mount a good response here.

While the Eagles went 4-1 down against Poland on Thursday, the Magyars were humbled 4-0 by England on the same night.

The defeat left them third and fourth respectively in the group with seven and six points each.

Albania vs Hungary Head-To-Head

In six previous clashes between the sides, Albania have never beaten Hungary, losing five times.

The only time the Eagles managed to avoid a defeat was in a Balkan Cup game, way back in 1948!

This will also be their first clash since an international friendly in 2014, which Hungary won 1-0.

🗓 5 shtator 2021



Shqipëri 🇦🇱 - 🇭🇺 Hungari

🕕 18:00

🏟 “Elbasan Arena”



🎟 𝑩𝑳𝑰 𝑩𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑻𝑨𝑻



🌐 Online: 𝒘𝒘𝒘.𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒕𝒂.𝒇𝒔𝒉𝒇.𝒐𝒓𝒈



📍Tiranë: 🏟 “Air Albania” dhe 🏟 “Selman Stërmasi”



📍 Elbasan: Në biletarinë pranë stadiumit “Elbasan Arena” 🏟#fshf pic.twitter.com/1WAQV4Wzbp — FSHF (@FSHForg) September 3, 2021

Albania Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Hungary Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-D

Albania vs Hungary Team News

Albania

Striker Ray Manaj and midfield duo Elseid Hysaj and Keidi Bare are all suspended from the clash for an accumulation of cards.

So head coach Edoardo Reja has quite a few changes to make to his line-up on Saturday.

He'll most likely revert to a 3-4-3 to make up for the lost players and inject more firepower.

Bekim Balaj and Odise Roshi may join up Sokol Cikalleshi in the attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: Ray Manaj, Elseid Hysaj, Keidi Bare

Unavailable: None

Hungary

Hungary are already missing a lot of players.

Loic Nego is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and Gergo Lovrencsics is nursing an ankle injury. Kevin Varga now joins him on the sidelines following an injury in the England defeat.

David Siger, Szilveszter Hangya and Filip Helander are not a part of the qualifiers due to injury.

But on the bright side, Adam Nagy is available again after serving his suspension last time out. He'll likely slot right back into the midfield.

Injured: Kevin Varga, Gergo Lovrencsics, David Siger, Szilveszter Hangya

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Loic Nego and Filip Helander

Albania vs Hungary Predicted XI

Albania (3-4-3): Thomas Strakosha; Adrian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla, Berat Djimsiti; Albi Doka, Amir Abrashi, Klaus Gjasula, Lorenc Trashi; Odise Roshi, Sokol Cikalleshi, Bekim Balaj.

Hungary (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Attila Szalai, Adam Lang, Willi Orban; Bendeguz Bolla, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Attila Fiola; Rolland Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai; Adam Szalai.

Albania vs Hungary Prediction

Coming off the back of resounding defeats, both sides are currently at a low ebb.

However, the visitors still have the quality to beat Albania, with Szoboszlai, Sallai and Szalai making up a good attacking frontline.

Prediction: Albania 1-2 Hungary

Edited by Shardul Sant