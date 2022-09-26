Albania vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League 

Albania will host Iceland at the Air Albania Stadium on Tuesday (September 27) night in their final UEFA Nations League group game.

The hosts have endured a disappointing run in the continental showpiece. They were beaten 2-1 by Israel in their last game. Albania looked set to come away with a point after Myrto Uzuni's stunning late equaliser before their opponents reclaimed the lead at the death.

Albania sit third in their group with just one point from three games. They will now look to pick up their first win of the competition. Iceland, meanwhile, have drawn their three UEFA Nations League games so far. They played out a 2-2 draw against Israel in their last outing, taking the lead twice but squandering it on both occasions.

The visitors are second in their group with just three points from a maximum of nine. They can no longer advance to League A but will target a victory to end their campaign on a high.

Albania vs Iceland Head-to-Head

There have been eight meetings between Albania and Iceland. The hosts have won three of those games, while Iceland have won four. The only draw between the two teams came in their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Albania Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D

Iceland Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D

Albania vs Iceland Team News

Albania

Keidi Bare, Odise Roshi and Endri Cekici are injured and will not feature this week. There are no suspension concerns for manager Edoardo Reja.

Injured: Keidi Bare, Odise Roshi, Endri Cekici

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Iceland

Arnor Sigurdsson came off injured in a friendly against Venezuela last week and could miss Tuesday’s game as a result. Alfons Sampsted is out with an injury and has been excluded from the squad. Aron Gunnarsson (98) is closing in on a century of international caps for the Nordic nation.

Injured: Alfons Sampsted

Doubtful: Arnor Sigurdsson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Albania vs Iceland Predicted XIs

Albania (4-1-3-2): Thomas Strakosha; Elseid Hysaj, Arlind Ajeti, Ardian Ismajli, Ivan Balliu; Klaus Gjasula; Amir Abrashi, Kristjan Asllani, Qazim Laci; Myrto Uzuni, Armando Broja

Iceland (4-3-3): Alex Runarsson; Victor Palsson, Daniel Gretarsson, Hordur Magnusson, David Olafsson; Birkir Bjarnason, Isak Bergmann Johannesson, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson; Andri Gudjohnsen, Alfred Finnbogason, Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson

Albania vs Iceland Prediction

Albania are winless in their last six games across competitions and have won just one of their last nine. They have failed to win their last three games at home and could struggle here.

Iceland, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and might need to settle for a point.

Prediction: Albania 1-1 Iceland

