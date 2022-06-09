Albania vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 UEFA Nations League

The 2022 UEFA Nations League continues this week and will see Albania host Israel at the Air Albania Stadium on Friday.

Albania played out a 1-1 draw against Iceland in their opening game earlier this week. Taulant Seferi gave the Eagles the lead in the first half with his first-ever goal for the nation before their opponents drew level minutes after the restart following an error from Atalanta defender Berat Djimsiti.

The home side picked up one point in their first game but can go top of the group with a win this Friday.

Israel also had to settle for a point against Iceland in their first game, playing out a 2-2 draw against the Strákarnir okkar last week. The Blue and Whites went ahead via a Liel Abada strike but they soon found themselves behind after the restart before Real Valladolid's Shon Weissman came off the bench to rescue a point for his country.

The visitors will be gutted not to have won their opening game as they were the better side and will now be targeting victory here.

Albania vs Israel Head-to-Head

There have been four meetings between Albania and Israel. Both sides have won two games apiece.

The two sides last faced off in a group stage clash in the 2018 Nations League, which Israel won 2-0.

Albania Form Guide (All Competitions): D-D-L-W-L

Israel Form Guide (All Competitions): D-D-L-W-L

Albania vs Israel Team News

Albania

Rey Manaj and Myrto Uzuni both missed the hosts' last game due to injuries and they remain doubts ahead of this one. Chelsea loanee Armando Broja was also absent last time out after a bout with COVID-19 but is expected to return here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Rey Manaj, Myrto Uzuni

Suspended: None

Israel

The visitors are set to be without the services of Nir Bitton and Eran Zahavi this week as both men are injured.

Injured: Nir Bitton, Eran Zahavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Albania vs Israel Predicted XI

Albania Predicted XI (3-5-2): Etrit Berisha (GK); Marash Kumbulla, Berat Djimsiti, Ardian Ismajli; Elseid Hysaj, Amir Abrashi, Klaus Gjasula, Kristjan Asllani, Ivan Balliu; Taulant Seferi, Armando Broja

Israel Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano; Eli Dasa, Miguel Vitor, Sean Goldberg, Sun Menahem; Dor Peretz, Mohammad Abu Fani, Eden Karzev; Manor Solomon, Liel Abada, Mu'nas Dabbur

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Albania vs Israel Prediction

Albania are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

Israel are also winless in their last three outings and have won just two of their last eight. They have struggled for results on the road of late, losing their last four away games and could suffer defeat on Friday.

Prediction: Albania 2-1 Israel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far