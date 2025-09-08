Albania vs Latvia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Albania will face Latvia at Air Albania on Tuesday in another round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have had a mixed first half to their qualifying campaign and will need to improve results in their remaining games if they are to advance from Group K, where they currently sit third with five points after four matches.
They played out a 1-1 draw with Latvia in their last group game, but returned to winning ways last week as they beat Gibraltar 1-0 in a friendly clash at the Europa Sports Park, with Jasir Asani scoring the game-winner from the spot midway through the second half.
Latvia have not fared any better than their midweek opponents in their qualifying campaign so far and are running out of time to gain a foothold in the group. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Serbia in their game on Saturday, falling behind in the 12th minute and failing to find a way back into the contest.
The visitors sit one place and a point behind their midweek hosts in the group standings and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Tuesday.
Albania vs Latvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been six meetings between Albania and Latvia since 1992, all of which have ended in draws.
- Latvia have scored two goals in their qualifying campaign so far. Only last-placed Andorra (0) have netted fewer in Group K.
- Neither side has a World Cup appearance to their name.
- Only group leaders England (8) have scored more qualifying goals in Group K so far than Albania's four.
- Latvia are ranked 137th in the latest FIFA rankings and sit some distance behind their midweek opponents in 68th place.
Albania vs Latvia Prediction
Kuqezinjtë are undefeated in their last four games, picking up two wins and two draws. They have, however, failed to impress on home soil in recent outings and will need to do a professional job this week to secure maximum points.
11 Vilki, meanwhile, are winless in their last four matches and have won just one of their last nine. They are underdogs heading into Tuesday's game and could lose this one.
Prediction: Albania 1-0 Latvia
Albania vs Latvia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Albania to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 games have featured less than 2.5 goals scored)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Only one of the visitors’ last five games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)