Albania vs Latvia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Sep 08, 2025 13:10 GMT
Albania v Serbia - European Qualifiers Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Source: Getty
Albania will face Latvia - Source: Getty

Albania will face Latvia at Air Albania on Tuesday in another round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have had a mixed first half to their qualifying campaign and will need to improve results in their remaining games if they are to advance from Group K, where they currently sit third with five points after four matches.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Latvia in their last group game, but returned to winning ways last week as they beat Gibraltar 1-0 in a friendly clash at the Europa Sports Park, with Jasir Asani scoring the game-winner from the spot midway through the second half.

Latvia have not fared any better than their midweek opponents in their qualifying campaign so far and are running out of time to gain a foothold in the group. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Serbia in their game on Saturday, falling behind in the 12th minute and failing to find a way back into the contest.

The visitors sit one place and a point behind their midweek hosts in the group standings and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Tuesday.

Albania vs Latvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been six meetings between Albania and Latvia since 1992, all of which have ended in draws.
  • Latvia have scored two goals in their qualifying campaign so far. Only last-placed Andorra (0) have netted fewer in Group K.
  • Neither side has a World Cup appearance to their name.
  • Only group leaders England (8) have scored more qualifying goals in Group K so far than Albania's four.
  • Latvia are ranked 137th in the latest FIFA rankings and sit some distance behind their midweek opponents in 68th place.
Albania vs Latvia Prediction

Kuqezinjtë are undefeated in their last four games, picking up two wins and two draws. They have, however, failed to impress on home soil in recent outings and will need to do a professional job this week to secure maximum points.

11 Vilki, meanwhile, are winless in their last four matches and have won just one of their last nine. They are underdogs heading into Tuesday's game and could lose this one.

Prediction: Albania 1-0 Latvia

Albania vs Latvia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Albania to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 games have featured less than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Only one of the visitors’ last five games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

About the author
Soyoye Jedidiah

Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.

A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.

A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books.

Edited by Peter P
