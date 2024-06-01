Albania vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2024

Albania will face Liechtenstein at the Haladás Sportkomplexum on Monday in a friendly clash between the two teams. Kuqezinjtë are set to make their second-ever appearance in the European Championship this summer and their first since 2016.

They locked horns with Sweden in a friendly clash in their most recent outing, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat and will be looking to return to winning ways on Monday. Following the midweek clash, Albania will face Azerbaijan next weekend before kicking off their Euro 2024 campaign against Italy midway through the month.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, endured a wretched run of results during the Euro qualifiers last year and will hope they can find better luck in the UEFA Nations League later in the year. They played out a 1-1 draw against Latvia last time out, taking the lead in the opening minute via an own goal before their opponents drew level minutes later.

Albania vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two teams. Albania have won all three of those games by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in 2017 which Kuqezinjtë won 2-0.

Liechtenstein are without a clean sheet in their last 35 matches, a run stretching back to 2020.

Albania have failed to score any goals in their last three games across all competitions.

The Blue-Reds were ranked 202nd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 136 places behind their midweek opponents.

Albania vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Albania are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their eight games prior. They are without a win in their last four games on foreign grounds and will be desperate to snap that streak on Monday.

Liechtenstein are on a poor 37-game winless run, with 33 of those games ending in defeat. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Kuqezinjtë win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Albania 2-0 Liechtenstein

Albania vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Albania to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last three matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side has found the back of the net in each of their previous three matchups)