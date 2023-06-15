Albania vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2023

Albania and Moldova return to action in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they face off at the Air Albania Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are yet to pick up a win in the qualifiers and will head into the weekend looking to get their campaign up and running.

Albania were left empty-handed in last March’s group opener as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Poland at the National Stadium Warsaw.

Prior to that, Sylvinho’s men picked up a 2-0 victory over Armenia in a friendly fixture in November 2022 to snap their 10-match winless run.

Albania are currently rooted to the bottom of Group E, two places below Saturday’s visitors, albeit with one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Moldova failed to get their campaign up and running last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by the Czech Republic.

This followed a 1-1 draw with Faroe Islands in their group opener on March 24 which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

Moldova head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four away matches in all competitions, stretching back to a 4-0 friendly loss to South Korea in January 2022.

Albania vs Moldova Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Albania have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Moldova are yet to taste victory against the Red and Blacks, while both sides played out a goalless draw in August 2012.

Albania have managed just one win in their last 12 matches, losing six and claiming five draws since the start of 2022.

Moldova are unbeaten in their last four away matches, including their three away outings in last year’s Nations League.

Albania have failed to win their last five competitive matches, losing three and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Andorra in the World Cup qualifiers back in November 2021.

Albania vs Moldova Prediction

While Albania are currently on a poor run, we expect them to have too much quality for a Moldova side who are currently 171st in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

The Red and Blacks have been imperious in the history of this fixture and we are backing them to pick up a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters this weekend

Prediction: Albania 2-0 Moldova

Albania vs Moldova Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Albania

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Albania have kept four clean sheets in their last five games against Moldova)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Albania’s last six outings)

