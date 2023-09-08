Albania vs Poland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2023

Albania welcome Poland to the Air Albania Stadium in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying on Sunday (September 10).

The hosts drew 1-1 to Czech Republic in their previous outing on Thursday. Nedim Bajrami bagged the equaliser in the 66th minute, 10 minutes after Václav Cerny had broken the deadlock in the 56th minute. That extended their unbeaten run in qualifiers to three games.

Poland, meanwhile, recorded a 2-0 home win over the Faroe Islands in their last outing, thanks to a second-half brace from Robert Lewandowski. They returned to winning ways after a 3-2 defeat against Moldova in June.

Albania vs Poland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 14 times across competitions since 1949. As expected, Poland have dominated proceedings, leading 10-1.

Six of their last eight meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Poland have recorded eight straight wins against Albania, including a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in March.

Four of Poland's last five wins over Albania have ended 1-0.

Both teams have scored six goals in four games in the qualifying campaign. Albania have the better defensive record, conceding three goals, while Poland have conceded six.

Albania have won their only home game in the qualifying campaign thus far, while Poland have suffered defeats in their two away qualifying games.

Poland have suffered defeats in three of their last five away games in European qualifiers.

Albania vs Poland Prediction

Albania have just one win against Poland, with that triumph coming in a friendly in 1953. They have lost once in five games across competitions, with that one coming against Poland in the reverse fixture, though.

Poland, meanwhile, have won their last eight games against Albania, keeping six clean sheets. They scored twice in their previous outing. Considering their solid record against Albania, Poland should record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Albania 1-2 Poland

Albania vs Poland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes