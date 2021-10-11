Albania vs Poland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Albania and Poland will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Hungary on Saturday. Armando Broja scored the match-winner 10 minutes from the end of the game.

Poland soundly defeated San Marino with a 5-0 victory. Krzysztof Piatek stepped off the bench to complete the rout with an injury-time goal.

The result of the game could go a long way in determining who finishes as runners-up in Group I. Albania currently sit in second spot and they are just one point above Poland in third.

Albania vs Poland Head-to-Head

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides and Poland have the better record with eight wins to their name.

Albania were victorious on one occasion while three matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the first leg when Robert Lewandowski scored a goal and provided an assist in a 4-1 home win for Poland in September.

The hosts are currently on a three-game winning run while Poland are on a four-game unbeaten streak after going six games without a win.

Albania form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Poland form guide: W-D-W-WL

Albania vs Poland Team News

Albania

Erion Hoxhallari tested positive for COVID-19 and is unavailable. There are no other injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

COVID-19: Erion Hoxhallari

Suspension: None

Poland

Arkadiusz Reca, Maciej Rybus and Bartłomiej Drągowski have been ruled out for this month's qualifiers due to injuries. Nicola Zalewski was excluded for personal reasons.

Injuries: Arkadiusz Reca, Maciej Rybus, Bartłomiej Drągowski

Suspension: None

Personal: Bartłomiej Drągowski

Albania vs Poland Predicted XI

Albania Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Strakosha (GK); Ardian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla, Berat Djimsiti; Lorenc Trash, Keida Bare, Klaus Gjasula, Elseid Hysaj; Sokol Cikalleshi, Endri Cekici, Armando Broja

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lukasz Fabianski (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Pawel Dawidowicz, Robert Gumny; Mateysz Klich, Karol Linetty, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Piotr Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski

Albania vs Poland Prediction

The two sides need maximum points to keep pace with England at the summit and are both likely to go all out for the win. Albania have been defensively resolute in recent months but the quality of Poland's attack means their defense is likely to be breached.

Albania tend to struggle against superior opposition while Poland are usually at their best against lower-ranked sides. We are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Albania 1-2 Poland

