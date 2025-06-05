Albania vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2025

Albania will face Serbia at the Arena Kombëtare on Saturday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have had a mixed start to their qualifying campaign and now sit second in Group K with three points from an obtainable six as they continue to push for a debut appearance on the global stage.
They suffered a perhaps flattering 2-0 defeat to England in their group opener back in March, failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest. They, however, responded emphatically in game two, beating Andorra 3-0 via goals from Rey Manaj and Austin FC's Myrto Uzuni.
Serbia, meanwhile, featured in the UEFA Nations League Promotion/Relegation Playoffs during the last international break. They traded tackles with Austria in a two-legged tie, playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg before winning 2-0 in the second to retain their League A status.
The visitors will now be looking to carry that momentum onto their World Cup qualifiers this weekend and lay down an early marker in what could be a tricky group.
Albania vs Serbia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Due to the intense and often bitter rivalry between Albania and Serbia, there have been just two meetings between them, with both sides winning a game apiece.
- The two teams last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in October 2015, which the Serbians won 2-0.
- The Eagles are without a clean sheet in their last four away matches.
- Albania were ranked 66th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 35 places behind their midweek opponents.
Albania vs Serbia Prediction
The Red and Blacks' latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that come weekend. They are slight underdogs heading into Saturday's clash, but will be motivated by the occasion and will be keen to secure victory in front of their home fans.
Serbia are undefeated in their last four matches, although three of those games have ended in draws. They have had their struggles on the road of late, but should have enough to win this one.
Prediction: Albania 0-1 Serbia
Albania vs Serbia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Serbia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)