Albion agree Knockaert loan deal with Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion F.C.
OFFICIAL
News
9   //    25 Jul 2019, 13:20 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a loan deal with Fulham for winger Anthony Knockaert. 

The 27-year-old Frenchman has signed a one-year loan at Craven Cottage, with the move expected to become permanent for an agreed undisclosed fee at the end of the coming season. 

Head coach Graham Potter said, “The move is a good one for the club and Anthony. The wide positions are areas in which we have a lot of competition within the squad. 

“I’ve only worked with Anthony for a short period of time, but that’s been a pleasure and he’s been very professional and hardworking throughout pre-season. On behalf of the club, I would like to wish him well with Fulham.”

Knockaert joined Albion from Standard Liege in January 2016, and was a key player in the promotion-winning side in 2016/17, when he also was named as the EFL’s Player of the Season. 

Chairman Tony Bloom added, “Anthony will always have a very special place in the history books of our club, as an important member of the side which won our first-ever promotion to the Premier League. 

“He played an integral role across that season, and was deservedly named both the Championship and club’s player of the season during that promotion campaign. 

“He’s provided some wonderful moments, and on behalf of all Albion fans I would like to thank him for the memories and say good luck for the future.”

Knockaert scored 27 goals in 159 games for Albion, the last of those a memorable strike to clinch a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in March of this year. 

Albion have already signed Belgian winger Leandro Trossard from Genk in the Belgian league, as they build to the start of a new Premier League season under manager Graham Potter.

Premier League 2019-20 Fulham FC Football Brighton & Hove Albion Football Anthony Knockaert
