×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Albion striker Viktor Gyokeres joins FC St Pauli on a season-long loan

Brighton and Hove Albion F.C.
OFFICIAL
News
7   //    26 Jul 2019, 13:22 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion U23 v Swansea City U23 - Premier League 2
Brighton & Hove Albion U23 v Swansea City U23 - Premier League 2

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Viktor Gyokeres has joined FC St Pauli on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old will link up with Albion team-mate Leo Ostigard at the Bundesliga 2 club, on a deal which is set to run until 30th June 2020.

Under-23 coach Simon Rusk said, “This represents a brilliant opportunity for Viktor to continue his recent impressive development, which has seen him progress to the fringes of the first-team squad.

“He had a fine season with us in the under-23s, but the challenge for him now is to gain some regular game time at senior level.

“It will be good to see him play alongside Leo [Ostigard], and I’m sure that he will take plenty from his experience out in Germany.”

Gyokeres made 19 league appearances for Albion’s under-23 side last term, scoring seven goals in the process.

His senior debut came in the Carabao Cup tie against Southampton at the Amex back in August 2018, and he went on to make a further four first-team appearances in the side’s run to the Emirates FA Cup semi-finals.

The striker also has two caps for Sweden, and scored his first goal for Janne Andersson’s side in a 2-2 draw with Iceland back in January.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion Football
Advertisement
Goalkeeper Christian Walton joins Blackburn Rovers on loan
RELATED STORY
Albion agree Knockaert loan deal with Fulham
RELATED STORY
Midfielder Jayson Molumby signs new deal and moves to Millwall on loan
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion appoint Martin Perry as Honorary Vice President
RELATED STORY
5 managers who could replace Chris Hughton at Brighton & Hove Albion
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton - The Chelsea Academy Day
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Manchester United Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
5 lesser-known stories about Brighton and Hove Albion 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019/20: 3 early favourites for relegation
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Arsenal players to watch out for against Brighton & Hove Albion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us