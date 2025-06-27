Albirex Niigata vs Machida Zelvia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2025

Albirex Niigata host Machida Zelvia at the Denka Big Swan Stadium on Sunday in the J1 League.
Albirex failed to capitalise on their chances in their 3-1 away loss to Kawasaki Frontale during the week and are now three points deep in the drop zone after 21 games. Albi, who only narrowly avoided relegation last year, have only picked up four league wins all season.
Machida Zelvia have picked up consecutive 2-1 wins over Shonan Bellmare and more recently, Kashima Antlers to put them in ninth place, only five points behind the continental qualification spots.
Albirex Niigata vs Machida Zelvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This weekend's fixture will mark the 18th meeting between these two sides. Albirex have won eight, while Machida have won five.
- The sides are evenly matched in their five most recent meetings with each side winning two.
- Albirex have scored an impressive eight goals across the last five editions of this fixture, conceding four.
- Machida have scored 26 goals in the league, only three more than Albirex.
- Albirex have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, having conceded 33 goals in 21 games.
Albirex Niigata vs Machida Zelvia Prediction
The two sides are closely matched going into the weekend, but Albirex will need to put up a solid performance to get all three points.
Machida Z are the slight favourites when they take the trip to Niigata, as they have won their last three games and will hope their stronger defensive quality will be enough to get maximum points.
Prediction: Albirex 1-2 Machida
Albirex Niigata vs Machida Zelvia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Machida
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Machida's' last five games have all produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of Machida's last six games.)