Albirex Niigata vs Machida Zelvia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2024

Albirex Niigata will host Machida Zelvia at the Denka Big Swan Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2024 J League Cup quarterfinal clash. The home side are enjoying a good run of form in the J1 League and will be looking to replicate a similar showing in the domestic cup this week.

They locked horns with second-tier V-Varen Nagasaki in the playoff round of the tournament back in June, picking up a 2-1 win in the first leg clash on home turf before playing out a 1-1 draw in the second leg on the road.

Meanwhile, Machida Zelvia have seen their shock title challenge take a hit in recent weeks and will hope a change of scenery this week can spur a change of fortune for the rest of their season.

They were drawn against Cerezo Osaka last time out in the J League Cup, beating the Sakura 3-1 at the Yodokou Sakura Stadium in the first leg clash before finishing the job on home turf with a 2-2 draw.

Albirex Niigata vs Machida Zelvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Niigata and Machida Z. The hosts have won seven of their previous matchups while the visitors have won three times.

There have been four draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

Machida Z have the joint-best defensive record in the Japanese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 22.

Only three of Albi's nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Albirex Niigata vs Machida Zelvia Prediction

Niigata are on a five-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins and two draws in that period. They have, however, won just one of their last six home matches and could struggle here.

Zelvia are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last six competitive outings. However, they are unbeaten in their last 10 games on the road and should come out on top this week.

Prediction: Albirex Niigata 0-1 Machida Zelvia

Albirex Niigata vs Machida Zelvia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Machida Z to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six matchups)

