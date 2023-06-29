Albirex Niigata vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1, 2023 

Albirex Niigata host Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Denka Big Swan Stadium on Saturday (July 1) in the J1 League.

The hosts have endured a difficult return to the top flight but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. Albirex drew goalless against Kashiwa Reysol last time out and will feel they deserved more from the game, as they created the better chances to get on the scoresheet. Albirex are 15th in the league table with 18 points from as many games.

Sanfrecce, meanwhile, have endured a torrid run of results recently after an overall decent start to their season. They lost 1-0 to Yokohama F. Marinos in their last league outing, falling behind before the interval and failing to find their way back after managing just one shot on target. Sanfrecce are sixth in the standings with 29 points from 18 games.

Albirex Niigata vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two teams, with Sanfrecce leading 15-5.

Albirex won 2-1 in their last meeting with Sanfrecce, ending a 13-game winless run in the fixture.

Sanfrecce are without a clean sheet in three games across competitions.

Three of Albirex's four league wins this season have come at home.

Four of Sanfrecce's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Albirex Niigata vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Albirex are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last eight games across competitions. They have lost three of their last four home games.

Sanfrecce, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak after losing just one of their previous four. They have performed poorly on the road recently but should have enough to beat Albirex.

Prediction: Albirex 0-2 Sanfrecce

Albirex Niigata vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sanfrecce

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last seven matchups.)

