Albirex Niigata vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Albirex Niigata will host Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Denka Big Swan Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025 J1 League campaign. The home side have been poor in recent games and have work to do if they are to beat the drop as they sit second-from-bottom in the league standings with just 19 points from 23 matches.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Kyoto Sanga in their last league outing, squandering a one-goal lead in the process before losing by the same scoreline to amateur side Tokyo University in the third round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing continental football. They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 win over Fagiano Okayama last time out in the league, with Sota Nakamura scoring the game-winner in 97th minute.

The visitors sit fifth in the standings with 39 points from 23 matches and will be looking to mark their return to J League action this weekend with a win.

Albirex Niigata vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Albirex and Hiroshima. The hosts have won just eight of those games while the visitors have won 18 times with their other 12 contests ending in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

Sanfrecce are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Sunday's game will see Hiroshima who have the league's best defensive record (18) take on Albi who have the worst (39).

Albirex Niigata vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Albi are on a five-game losing streak across all competitions after losing just one of their previous four games. They have the second-worst home record in the league, having managed just 11 points from 11 games and could struggle here.

Viola are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just two of their last eight outings. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Albirex Niigata 1-2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Albirex Niigata vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sanfrecce Hiroshima to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

