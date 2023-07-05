Albirex Niigata vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | July 7th 2023

Albirex Niigata will entertain Vissel Kobe at the Denka Big Swan Stadium in the J League on Friday.

The hosts returned to winning ways in the league after five games as Shunsuke Mito's 25th-minute strike and Hayato Araki's own goal helped them to a 2-0 home win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima. They climbed to 13th place following the win.

The visitors played a 1-1 draw at home to Consadole Sapporo last week as they bid farewell to Andres Iniesta. The former Barcelona star was substituted in the 57th minute of the match.

After a positive start to their campaign, the visitors are in third place in the league table, trailing league leaders Yokohama F. Marinos by five points.

Albirex Niigata vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 29 times in all competitions since 2004. They met for the first time in six years in April, with the reverse fixture ending in a goalless draw. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against the visitors with a 13-8 lead in wins and eight games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, keeping three clean sheets.

Eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams at Friday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Four of Niigata's five wins in the J League this season have come at home.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding just 14 goals in 18 games. The hosts have conceded twice as many goals (28) in 19 games.

The hosts have just one win to their name in their last six meetings against the visitors, scoring five goals while conceding 11 times in that period.

Albirex Niigata vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Albi have just two wins to their name in their last nine games in all competitions, with both coming at home. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last five games.

Kobe have been slightly inconsistent recently, with a couple of wins and a couple of defeats in their last five games. Interestingly, they have just two wins in their travels against the hosts, keeping clean sheets in both games. They have just one in their last four away games in the J League.

Considering Niigata's home advantage and the visitors' struggles in their recent away games, we expect the two teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: Albirex Niigata 1-1 Vissel Kobe

Albirex Niigata vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yoshinori Muto to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes