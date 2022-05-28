Alcorcon vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Segunda Division returns this weekend and will see Alcorcon host Eibar at the Santo Domingo on Sunday.

Alcorcon have had a disastrous campaign and have now been relegated to the bottom tier after a 12-season stay in the Segunda Division. They held on for a 1-1 draw against promotion chasers Almeria in their last game, benefitting from the wasteful finishing of their opponents to pick up the sole point.

The home side sit rock-bottom in the table with just 26 points from 41 games and will be looking to end the campaign on a positive note.

In contrast, Eibar have had a strong season and are now on the verge of an immediate return to La Liga. They beat Tenerife 2-0 in their last game, with Stoichov and Chema both getting on the scoresheet in either half.

Eibar sit atop the table with 80 points from 41 games. Victory this weekend will see them crowned Segunda Division champions, while any other result could be detrimental.

Alcorcon vs Eibar Head-to-Head

There have been just five meetings between Alcorcon and Eibar. The hosts have won one of those games while the visitors have won twice. Their other two meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last locked horns in a league clash back in November last year, which Eibar won 2-1.

Alcorcon Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Eibar Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Alcorcon vs Eibar Team News

Alcorcon

Victor Garcia, Carlos Bellvis and Cristian Rivero are all injured and are not expected to play for Alcorcon this weekend. Ivan Calero has a hamstring problem and could also miss out.

Injured: Victor Garcia, Carlos Bellvis, Cristian Rivero

Doubtful: Ivan Calero

Suspended: None

Eibar

Oscar Sielva came off injured just before the break in the visitors' last game and is a doubt for this one. Javier Munoz picked up an injury against Leganes earlier this month and remains out.

Injured: Javier Munoz

Doubtful: Oscar Sielva

Suspended: None

Alcorcon vs Eibar Predicted XI

Alcorcon Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jesus Ruiz; Laure, David Fernandez, Oscar Rivas, Luis Valcarce; Oscar Pasero, Roberto Olabe, Jose Angel Jurado, Giovani Zarfino, Hugo Fraile; Emmanuel Apeh

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero; Tono, Chema, Frederico Venancio, Rober; Miguel Atienza, Sergio Alvarez; Stoichkov, Edu Exposito, Jose Corpas; Fernando Llorente

Alcorcon vs Eibar Prediction

Alcorcon are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven games. In contrast, Eibar have won four of their last five games and have lost just three league games all year.

Sunday's game is a clash between the first and last in the table, so Eibar should easily win here.

Prediction: Alcorcon 1-3 Eibar

