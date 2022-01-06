Alcoyano 1-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Player Ratings as Madrid survive Alcoyano scare | Copa Del Rey 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Alcoyano 3-1 to advance to the next round of the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey.

Eder Militao opened the scoring for the visitors in the 39th minute, heading past Jose Figueras to break the deadlock. Alcoyano stunned their illustrious hosts when Dani Vega scored a fabulous equaliser midway through the second half.

However, their joy proved short-lived, as Marco Asensio restored Real Madrid's lead 13 minutes from time. His shot took a heavy deflection before ending in the back of the net. Moments later, substitute Isco put the result beyond doubt, scoring Real Madrid's third of the night.

On that note, here's take a look at the Real Madrid player ratings for the game:

Andriy Lunin - 7/10

Lunin made some great saves in the opening half. The Ukrainian international showed great reflexes to deny Andy Escudero on numerous occasions.

Nacho - 5/10

Nacho did not make any impact on the game. Moreover, he struggled on numerous occasions against the pacy Escudero.

Eder Militao - 8.5/10

Militao had a solid game for Real Madrid, opening the scoring on the night with a glancing header. He also won eight duels, made six clearances, won two tackles, made ten recoveries, and intercepted the ball thrice.

David Alaba - 7/10

Alaba had a great game alongside Militao. He had a great battle with Mourad El Ghezouani, coming out on top. Alaba and Militao combined well and neutralised everything that came down the centre from Alcoyano.

Marcelo - 6/10

Marcelo had a decent game while advancing higher up the pitch, but he was caught out of position on numerous occasions.

Fede Valverde - 6/10

Valverde looked off-colour, as he was pinned to the extreme right. He looked isolated far out, and was unable to drift centrally.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro was a rock in the Real Madrid defence. The Brazilian won 13 duels, made four clearances, completed two dribbles, won three tackles, made four interceptions and recovered the ball seven times. However, his passing left a lot to be desired.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga was astute offensively and defensively on the night. He made a crucial goalline clearance early on in the game, and also played a key role in Real Madrid's transition from defence to attack.

Rodrygo - 7/10

Rodrygo had a decent game against Alcoyano. He was threatening every time he advanced higher up the pitch, grabbing an assist on the night. His corner was turned in by Militao in the first half.

Mariano - 5/10

Mariano failed to leave a mark on the game. The 28-year-old was caught offside on numerous occasions, and had to be taken off following a blow to his hamstring early in the second half.

Eden Hazard - 7/10

Eden Hazard. Image: Real Madrid Twitter

Hazard had his moments in the game. The Belgian international was great with his link-up play, but showed hesitation in 1v1 situations. Hazard did set up Asensio for Real Madrid's second of the night, though. Moreover, he created five chances as well.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes against Alcoyano

Marco Asensio - 7/10

Asensio made a great impact after coming off the bench. The Spaniard scored Real Madrid's second of the night after Alcoyano had levelled proceedings.

Isco - 7/10

Isco, within seconds of coming on, put the game beyond doubt. He especially looked lively with his dribbles against Alcoyano.

Toni Kroos - 6/10

Kroos did not have much to do as he helped his team keep hold of the ball.

Dani Ceballos - N/A

He came on too late to merit a rating.

Jesus Vallejo - N/A

He did not have an impact on the game.

Edited by Bhargav