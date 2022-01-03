Alcoyano vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Alcoyano are set to play Real Madrid at the Estadio El Collao on Wednesday in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Alcoyano come into this game after beating Alessio Lisci's Levante 3-3 (3-1p) in the second round of the Copa del Rey. A brace from Moroccan forward Mourad Daoudi El Ghezouani and a goal from centre-back Carlos Blanco for Alcoyano was cancelled out by a brace from attacker Dani Gomez and a goal from former Tottenham Hotspur striker Roberto Soldado for Levante. Alcoyano eventually triumphed on penalties.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Quique Sanches Flores' Getafe in the league. An early first-half goal from former Villarreal striker and Turkey international Enes Unal secured the win for Getafe.

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid have won two games and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Round of 32 in the Copa del Rey, with Alcoyano beating Real Madrid 2-1. Goals from centre-back Jose Solbes and midfielder Juan Antonio Casanova Vidal sealed the deal for Alcoyano, who had midfielder Ramon Lopez sent off. Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao scored the consolation goal for Real Madrid.

Alcoyano form guide: W-W

Real Madrid form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Team News

Alcoyano

Alcoyano have no known issues and manager Vicente Parras is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could be without young Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, Serbian striker Luka Jovic, Welsh forward Gareth Bale, right-back Dani Carvajal and young French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior

Suspended: None

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Alcoyano Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jose Juan, Lillo, Carlos Blanco, Primi Ferriz, Pablo Carbonell, Javi Anton, Imanol Garcia, Juan Antonio Casanova Vidal, Javi Garcia, Dani Vega, Mourad Daoudi El Ghezouani

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Jesus Vallejo, Marcelo, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde, Isco, Peter Gonzalez, Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Prediction

Alcoyano shocked Spanish football when they beat Real Madrid last year, and a repeat would once again send ripples across the Spanish game. Considering they will start the game as the clear underdogs, Alcoyano have little to lose.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have not enjoyed the best of starts in 2022. Los Blancos still look most likely to win La Liga this season, and they will be expected to beat Alcoyano.

Real Madrid will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Alcoyano 0-3 Real Madrid

Edited by Abhinav Anand