Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2021 

Aldosivi welcome city rivals Boca Juniors to Estadio Jose Minella for a matchday 20 fixture in the Argentine Primera Division on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Central Cordoba last Monday. Defensive solidity saw the visitors leave Cordoba with a point from a game that was heavily dominated by the hosts.

Boca Juniors secured progress to the final of the Copa Argentina with a narrow 1-0 victory over Argentinos Jrs on Wednesday. Luis Vazquez scored the match-winner 12 minutes into the second half.

The Xeneizes sit in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 30 points from 19 matches. Aldosivi are 19th on 21 points.

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

Boca Juniors have four wins from their last seven matches against Aldosivi. Two previous games ended in draws while Monday's hosts were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2019 when goals from Carlos Tevez and Eduardo Salvio helped Boca Juniors secure a 2-0 victory on home turf.

The home side have impressed in recent weeks and are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the league which follows seven consecutive defeats.

Boca Juniors have three wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Aldisovi form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors Team News

Aldosivi

Francisco Cerro (contracture), Joaquin Indacoechea (ACL) and Federico Andrada are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Francisco Cerro, Joaquin Indacoechea, Federico Andrada

Suspension: None

Boca Juniors

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of the game against Aldosivi. Juan Ramirez (muscle), Marcelo Weigandt (shoulder), Marcos Rojo (muscle), Nicolas Orsini (hamstring), Agustín Obando (tendon), Luis Advincula, Edwin Cardona, Javier Garcia and Sebastian Cano are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Juan Ramirez, Marcelo Weigandt, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Obando, Nicolas Orsini, Luis Advincula, Edwin Cardona, Javier Garcia, Sebastian Cano

Suspension: None

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Aldosivi Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Devecchi (GK); Fernando Villalba, Marcos Miers, Mario Lopez, Rufino Lucero; Leandro Maciel, Federico Gino; Malcom Braida, Francisco Grahl, Manuel Miramon; Martin Cautericcio

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-3): Agustin Rossi (GK); Frank Fabra, Carlos Zambrano, Carlos Izquierdoz, Luis Advincula; Agustin Almendra, Jorman Campuzano, Cristian Medina; Sebastian Cano, Luis Vazquez, Cristian Pavon

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Despite playing away from home, Boca Juniors are favorites to emerge triumphant and the visitors will go all out to return to winning ways after consecutive defeats in the league.

Aldosivi's recent good run of form means they will fancy their chances of getting something in front of their fans and we are predicting the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Aldosivi 1-1 Boca Juniors

Edited by Peter P