10 budget replacements for Aleix Vidal who Barcelona can sign

Vidal is out for the rest of the season and La Liga have allowed Barcelona to sign a replacement

Aleix Vidal suffered a horrible injury against Deportivo Alaves

Aleix Vidal’s horror injury against Deportivo Alaves has ruled him out for the rest of the season. However, according to Article 124.3 of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) guidelines, Barcelona can sign a free agent or a player from La Liga outside the transfer window, provided that Vidal is left out of the squad for the rest of the season.

Luis Enrique has already confirmed that Barcelona are in the transfer market, saying “Aleix is a player who we are going to miss considerably because we don’t have the biggest of squads. It [A new signing] is an option we are considering and we will see if we can find someone that suits us.”

The replacement cannot play for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, although that could be moot following Barcelona’s 4-0 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg.

#1 Martin Caceres – Free Agent

Probably the best option for Barcelona at the moment – Martin Caceres already has played for Barcelona, signing for the Catalans in 2008. He moved on to Juventus, with the Old Lady releasing the Uruguayan from his contract last summer. Caceres has had recurring knee injuries though, and while he would represent an experienced stop gap signing, Barcelona ought to be cautious.

#2 Maicon – Free Agent

Another Serie A outcast, Maicon would probably not be the ideal signing for Barcelona. The fullback barely made the Roma squad last year amidst allegations of being overweight, and was released from his contract last summer. At the age of 35, Maicon does not have much football left in him, although he does have Champions League pedigree.

#3 Jose Bosingwa – Free Agent

The former Chelsea fullback looked distinctly mediocre at Queens Park Rangers and Trabzonspor, before being released by the Turkish club at the end of the 2015/16 season. The 34 year old is without a club at the moment, and could suit Barcelona’s need for an attacking fullback down the right wing.