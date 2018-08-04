Alex Iwobi Signs New Arsenal Contract

Nigeria v Iceland: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Alex Iwobi has signed a new long term deal with Arsenal. The Nigerian has signed a four year contract with the club. He signed for the club first when he was under 6 years of age.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal fans proudly call him "Big 17" because his jersey number is 17. He joined Arsenal when he was under 6 years of age and has been at the club for 16 years.

Iwobi made his senior team debut in 2015 and since then, has appeared 98 times, finding the net only nine times. He managed to score thrice in 26 league games last season.

Playing as a left winger under Wenger did not suit him well, with his decision making letting him down on several occasions. However, the French manager seemed to believe in him despite his underwhelming performances, and gave him frequent minutes off the bench.

The heart of the matter

Iwobi recently revealed that he had been about to leave the club thrice, but new manager Unai Emery seems to believe in him too.

He would be a good backup option on the bench, although he may not be able to nail down a starting spot.

Congratulations, @AlexIwobi 🔴 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 3, 2018

“I’m very pleased Alex has signed a new contract with us. He is a great example of a player who can succeed from the Academy through hard work and I look forward to working with him and our other talented young players in the squad,” said Emery.

What's next?

Arsenal will play Lazio on 4th August before starting their league campaign against the champions Manchester City on Sunday, 12th August. Iwobi is set to be one of the key substitutes, and the Nigerian will look to impose his authority on an Arsenal team that is short of wide attacking options.