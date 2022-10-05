Liverpool 2-0 Rangers: 5 Hits and Flops as Trent shines | Champions League 2022-23

Liverpool got their second win in the Champions League group stages with a convincing 2-0 win against Rangers at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah scored for the hosts after a tough outing against Brighton in the Premier League a few days ago.

Mohamed Salah converts the spot-kick against Rangers

Not only did the weekend's result force Jurgen Klopp to tweak the line-up, but he switched to a 4-2-2-2 formation. That tactical change enabled Liverpool to stamp their authority against the Scottish giants and gain control of the game.

Darwin Nunez was in the thick of things when his shot was saved by McGregor before winning the free-kick that led to a goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant free-kick helped Liverpool take an early lead in the seventh minute.

DAZN Football @DAZNFootball That goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold was a BEAUTY That goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold was a BEAUTY 🚀 https://t.co/SXAH8GcxUn

The Uruguyuan striker had three chances in the aftermath of the goal, but McGregor stood strong and denied his opponent to keep the scoreline down to 1-0 at half-time.

Luis Diaz's flamboyance helped him beat two defenders with ease and win a penalty after being brought down. Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah doubled the lead to procure all three points in front of the fans.

This victory takes Liverpool to 6 points from 3 games, while Rangers are still searching for their first point.

We shall look at 5 hits and flops from the encounter at Anfield.

#5 Hit: Allan McGregor:

Allan McGregor was Rangers' best player on the pitch by a mile. The veteran shot-stopper made 8 saves, including a bullet of a strike from Jota and a couple of strong attempts from Darwin Nunez. His display helped the visitors' keep the scoreline to 2-0.

Match of the Day @BBCMOTD



He's denied Liverpool on multiple occasions! 🧤



A battle developing between him and Darwin Nunez



#BBCFootball #LIVRAN Rangers' players need to give a big pat on the back to Alan McGregor!He's denied Liverpool on multiple occasions! 🧤A battle developing between him and Darwin Nunez Rangers' players need to give a big pat on the back to Alan McGregor! He's denied Liverpool on multiple occasions! 🧤A battle developing between him and Darwin Nunez 🆚#BBCFootball #LIVRAN https://t.co/ULEWHEqTKF

Rangers can take his inspired display as a positive and search for their first point since making their return to the Champions League.

#4 Flop: Leon King:

The 18-year-old Leon King was tasked with dealing with some of the most feared strikers in world football. The young centre-back buckled under constant pressure and conceded a penalty by fouling Luis Diaz in the second half.

Despite playing in a back 3, King was dribbled past twice and won only one duel throughout the game. Liverpool took advantage of his nervousness on several occasions, but failed to finish because of Allan McGregor's strong display.

#3 Hit: Jordan Henderson:

Jordan Henderson, who was arguably Liverpool's best player over the weekend, stepped up again. Skipper upped the tempo and kept the ball moving without breaking the flow of the game. His attacking and defensive play was in sync with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz



66 touches

93.5% passing accuracy

3 tackles won

3/4 ground duels won

5/6 long balls completed

2 chances created



Fine midfield display by our Captain. Jordan Henderson vs Rangers:66 touches93.5% passing accuracy3 tackles won3/4 ground duels won5/6 long balls completed2 chances createdFine midfield display by our Captain. Jordan Henderson vs Rangers:66 touches93.5% passing accuracy3 tackles won3/4 ground duels won5/6 long balls completed2 chances createdFine midfield display by our Captain. 👏 https://t.co/OBUt6U7mkV

The Englishman was the best midfielder on the pitch as he created two chances, won 6 duels and found long balls to perfection.

#2 Flop: John Lundstram:

John Lundstram was lucky not to get sent off for a silly challenge on Diogo Jota. The midfielder left his leg on the Portuguese international, but the referee deemed the challenge to be worthy of no more than a yellow card.

The Liverpool-born Rangers midfielder struggled to control things in the middle of the park against Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara. He was not effective in the defensive and offensive areas of the pitch.

#1 Hit: Trent Alexander-Arnold:

Trent Alexander-Arnold demonstrated his defensive and offensive qualities with a fine display. The right-back produced a peach of a free-kick to open the deadlock in the seventh minute of the game. He also created a few chances by combining well with Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Although there's a long way to go in terms of improvement, this game will serve as a confidence booster for Trent after a poor start to the season by his standards. Ryan Kent was assigned to cause trouble to Trent, but the Liverpool defender won the battle convincingly.

